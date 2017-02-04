US Defence Secretary Mattis says no need for dramatic US military moves in South China Sea

US Defence Secretary James Mattis sharply criticised Beijing for "shredding the trust of nations in the region". PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Saturday (Feb 4) played down any need for major US military moves in the South China Sea to contend with China's assertive behaviour, even as he sharply criticised Beijing for "shredding the trust of nations in the region."

"At this time, we do not see any need for dramatic military moves at all," Mattis told a news conference in Tokyo, stressing that the focus should be on diplomacy.

Mattis is visiting Japan and South Korea this week, on the first overseas trip by a senior official from the Trump administration.

