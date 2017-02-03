US defence chief warns of effective, overwhelming response to North Korean use of nuclear weapons

Defense Secretary James Mattis listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on Jan 12, 2017.
Defense Secretary James Mattis listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on Jan 12, 2017.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
23 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump’s defence secretary warned North Korea on Friday (Feb 3) of an “effective and overwhelming” response if Pyongyang chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured Seoul of steadfast US support at the end of a two-day visit.

“Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” General James Mattis said, speaking at South Korea’s defence ministry. 

