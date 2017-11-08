US Commerce Secretary says Trump-Xi talks will address trade imbalances

BEIJING (Reuters) - Meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week will focus on addressing trade imbalances between the two countries, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in Beijing on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Ross was speaking at a signing ceremony for commercial deals between the two countries worth about US$9 billion (S$12.3 billion)that were signed as part of Trump's visit to China.

Trump has railed against China's massive trade surplus with the US, accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices.

Data released on Wednesday showed China's exports to the US rose 8.3 per cent on-year in October, while imports increased 4.3 per cent. That resulted in US$26.62 billion trade surplus with the US last month, down from a record US$28.08 billion in September.

Chinese vice premier Wang Yang said at the ceremony that deals signed between China and US firms will contribute to overall stability between the two countries.