Unruly passenger on singer Richard Marx's flight is son of Korean make-up brush business owner

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A drunk passenger who was involved in an in-flight assault on a Korean Air flight on Tuesday (Dec 20) was revealed to be the son of Doojung Chairman Lim Byung Sun.

Founded in 1984, Doojung is a manufacturer of make-up brushes which supplies to global cosmetics brands including Chanel, Giorgio Armani and Lancome.

Currently, the son, identified only by his surname Lim, is working for the company which operates production plants in China and Vietnam.

The 34-year-old man attacked crew members and other passengers onboard a flight from Hanoi to Incheon.

He had a few pegs of whiskey with his meal before the incident, according to Korean Air.

Mr Lim was arrested by police upon landing but sent home because he was too drunk to be investigated further.

Incheon International Airport Police plans to summon him this week to investigate whether he violated aviation safety laws and for other violence charges.

According to a Korean Air stewardess, he had been put on a blacklist as he had caused a similar mid-flight ruckus in September.

US singer Richard Marx who was onboard when the incident occurred said it was "chaotic and dangerous" and the crew were "completely untrained", on his Facebook page.

Although the unlisted Doojung is little known to the public in South Korea, some previous reports had revealed flaws in the firm's management.

In 2014, China's Southern Metropolitan Daily reported that a Chinese female worker was hospitalised after being attacked by a Korean senior officer at Kwan Lan Doojung, the Korean company's manufacturing plant in Shenzhen, China.

In 2013, Doojung Vietnam came under fire for banning all female employees from having babies for three years and seeking to sack pregnant workers.

The orders were abolished only when most workers protested by going on strike for several days, according to Vietnamese news outlet Thanh Nien News.