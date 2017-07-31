Typhoon Haitang lands in east China's Fujian province, bringing heavy rainstorms

FUZHOU, China - Typhoon Haitang made landfall in Fuqing City in east China's Fujian Province early Monday (July 31) morning, packing wind with a maximum speed of 18m per second, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tropical cyclone followed Typhon Nesat, which also landed in Fuqing City at 6am on Sunday.

Typhoon Haitang, which means begonia in Chinese, had earlier made landfall in Pingtung on Taiwan, said Xinhua.

Both typhoons brough heavy rainstorms to Fuqing and Pingtung.

In Yunshan Village of Yongtai County, maximum rainfall reached 172.4mm, according to Xinhua, quoting the provincial flood control and disaster relief headquarters in a statement.

As of 5pm on Sunday, 216,000 people had been evacuated across the Fujian Province, said Xinhua.