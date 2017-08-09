Two US bombers from Guam trained over Korean peninsula on Tuesday: Yonhap

SEOUL - Two B-1B US strategic bombers trained again over South Korea on Tuesday (Aug 8), a defence official in Seoul said on Wednesday.

The B-1B Lancers from Guam were deployed in the sky over the peninsula on Tuesday as part of a regular combined exercise with the South's fighter jets, the official said. The allies did not announce the mission in advance, reported Yonhap news agency.

The North is apparently unnerved by the frequent appearance of US bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines in the vicinity of its territory, according to the Yonhap report.

The US dispatched two B-1Bs late last month (July ) in response to the North's test-firing of another intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea's military threatened on Wednesday to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile attack on "areas near Guam" in order to contain the U.S. military's strategic assets based on the Pacific island.