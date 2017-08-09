Two US bombers from Guam trained over Korean peninsula on Tuesday: Yonhap

A US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber sits on the runway at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam.
A US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber sits on the runway at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
57 min ago

SEOUL - Two B-1B US strategic bombers trained again over South Korea on Tuesday (Aug 8), a defence official in Seoul said on Wednesday.

The B-1B Lancers from Guam were deployed in the sky over the peninsula on Tuesday as part of a regular combined exercise with the South's fighter jets, the official said. The allies did not announce the mission in advance, reported Yonhap news agency.

The North is apparently unnerved by the frequent appearance of US bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines in the vicinity of its territory, according to the Yonhap report.

The US dispatched two B-1Bs late last month (July ) in response to the North's test-firing of another intercontinental ballistic missile.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

North Korea's military threatened on Wednesday to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile attack on "areas near Guam" in order to contain the U.S. military's strategic assets based on the Pacific island.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first