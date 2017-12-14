Two South Korean journalists assaulted by Chinese security guards ahead of Moon-Xi summit

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two South Korean journalists, part of the travelling press corps accompanying President Moon Jae In on his state visit to China, were beaten up by Chinese security personnel while covering an event attended by Moon in Beijing on Thursday (Dec 14).

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul confirmed the incident and said it had expressed regret to the Chinese government.

According to accounts from another member of the Blue House press corps who witnessed the assault, some 15 Chinese security personnel surrounded a photojournalist and knocked him to the ground. As another photojournalist protested, the personnel threw punches and kicks.

The incident occurred at a convention centre in Beijing where a South Korean-Chinese trade fair was held involving some 200 South Korean firms and 500 prospective Chinese buyers, Yonhap news agency reported.

The group of 14 South Korean journalists was covering the event when the Chinese guards blocked them from following the president who was then visiting various booths of South Korean firms at the fair, according to Yonhap, citing pool reports.

The friction between Korean journalists and Chinese security officials began at about 11am, when Korean journalists were prevented from following Moon out of the event's venue.

"Emergency medical treatment was provided at the scene, and (the South Korean) government has expressed regret to the Chinese government, and strongly requested a clear investigation and follow-up measures," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Ministry declined to elaborate on China's response, and said that it is unclear whether the assailants are Chinese police or from a private security services provider.