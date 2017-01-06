'Tuna King' nets another big catch - for $913,000

Japan's self-styled "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura with his latest catch - a 212kg Pacific bluefin tuna that he paid 74.2 million yen (S$913,000) for at the first auction of the new year at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market yesterday.

Mr Kimura, president of the firm behind the popular Sushi Zanmai chain, had the winning bid for the sixth straight year. He said: "I feel it was a bit expensive, but I am happy that I was able to successfully win at auction a tuna of good shape and size."

At that price, a single piece of fatty tuna sushi would cost about 25 times what he charges at his 51 outlets across the country.

Japan consumes a large portion of the global bluefin catch, but decades of overfishing have seen tuna stocks crash, leading some to call for a ban on catching endangered Atlantic bluefin tuna.

The New Year fish auction could be the last at Tsukiji, which was supposed to be relocated last November to make way for a road for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This was delayed over environmental concerns.