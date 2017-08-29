Tsukiji market to move next June at earliest

Tsukiji, the ageing fish market that is also the world's busiest, will be relocated to its new waterfront site at Toyosu no earlier than June next year, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said yesterday.

This is the first time she has publicly indicated a timeframe for the move, originally intended for November last year but thwarted over pollution concerns.

At one point, toxins such as benzene were routinely detected to be at least 100 times the approved limit at Toyosu, a former gas production plant, although readings have since come down.

Ms Koike's comments yesterday came as the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly convened an extraordinary session for the first time in 39 years to debate a supplementary budget of 7.3 billion yen (S$90.4 million).

"We're expecting that by early June next year, the additional construction work and assessment by a panel of experts will be completed," she said. "The relocation will take place after that."

A timeline will be made known after it is ironed out with market stallholders, while the domestic media has speculated that this could plausibly only be in the autumn.

Of the sum, 3 billion yen will be devoted to resolving contamination issues, with a new groundwater management system to be installed.

A further 2.5 billion yen will go towards helping shareholders prepare for the relocation.

Their newfound concerns over mould will also be addressed. Mould spread through the Toyosu wholesale market this month after an unusually wet summer, sparking a fresh round of complaints.

The Tsukiji site comprises the 82-year-old inner market, famous for its hole-in-the-wall eateries and early-morning fish auctions, and the larger outer market.

The Toyosu move will affect only the inner market. In June, Ms Koike said the inner market would return to its original but redeveloped site near the Ginza shopping district in the form of a "food theme park".

The outer market will stay put.

Yesterday was the first time the new-look Tokyo assembly met since Ms Koike led the Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) party to an overwhelming victory in polls last month, breaking the dominance of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Ms Koike, elected in July last year, had been aghast at inheriting a bureaucratic mess over Toyosu, for which related costs have already swelled to over 600 billion yen.

A long-time Tsukiji stallholder, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times: "After so many reports that the new site is tainted, I hope the new steps will be enough to give future visitors to Toyosu the confidence that the food will be safe."

Tsukiji welcomes about 42,000 people every day. In 2015, some 1,628 tonnes of seafood worth about 1.6 billion yen passed through the market on average each day.