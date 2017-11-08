Do not underestimate us and do not try us, says Trump in warning to North Korea

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump warned North Korea on Wednesday (Nov 8) “do not underestimate us and do not try us” as he vowed that the United States would defend itself and its allies against Pyongyang's nuclear threat.

Trump issued a stern message to North Korea that Washington “will not be intimidated” as he wrapped up a visit to South Korea with a speech to the National Assembly in Seoul.

He urged countries around the world to join together to isolate Pyongyang by denying it “any form of support, supply or acceptance”.

Calling out by name Russia and China – where Trump visits next on his five-nation Asia tour – he said that all responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea – to deny it any form of support, supply, or acceptance.

He offered a stinging attack on leader Kim Jong Un, calling North Korea not the paradise "your grandfather envisioned", but “a hell that no person deserves”.

“The longer we wait, the greater the danger grows, and the fewer the options become. And to those nations that choose to ignore this threat – or, worse still, to enable it – the weight of this crisis is on your conscience,” Trump said at South Korea’s National Assembly, in the first address to the legislature by an American president in nearly a quarter-century.

On the first day of his state visit to South Korea on Tuesday, Trump appeared to temper his often fiery rhetoric towards North Korea, instead calling on them to come to the bargaining table and “make a deal” on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

His speech to the National Assembly on Wednesday (Nov 8) also showed restraint and took more of a carrot-and-stick approach, according to some analysts.

Trump said he’s ready to offer North Korea “a path to a much better future” if it puts an end to aggression, stops development of ballistic missiles and undergoes “complete, verifiable and total denuclearization.”

But the same time he noted that the US has nearby a “nuclear submarine, appropriately positioned,” Trump said.

“I want peace through strength.”

“We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated,” he told South Korean lawmakers. “And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died to secure.”

“The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation,” he said.

His 35-minute speech at the National Assembly came after Trump’s attempt to make an unannounced visit to the heavily fortified border separating North and South Korea was aborted earlier on Wednesday when dense fog prevented his helicopter from landing, officials said.

Trump tried to travel to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) – the doorstep of the North Korean nuclear standoff ¨- on the final day of a 24-hour visit to ally Seoul. He was then due to fly to China, where US officials say he will press a reluctant President Xi Jinping to tighten the screws further on Pyongyang.

However, Trump and his entourage had to turn back when the weather made it impossible for his helicopter to land in the border area, the White House said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders described Trump as disappointed and frustrated at having to abandon the visit.

A visit to the DMZ, despite his aides’ earlier insistence he had no plans to go there, would have had the potential to further inflame tensions with North Korea.

Trump’s earlier threats to “totally destroy” North Korea if it threatened the United States, and the personal insults he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the North’s most recent missile and nuclear tests, had raised fears in the region of military conflict.