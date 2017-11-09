China, US agree to enhance coordination on North Korea issue

BEIJING (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Nov 9) that he believes, like Xi, that there is a solution to the North Korea issue.

Mr Xi said China and the US agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on issues including the Korean Peninsula and Afghanistan, reported Xinhua news agency.

Mr Xi told the visiting US leader the Sino-US relations are “at a new historical starting point.”

On the thorny issue of trade, Mr Trump told Mr Xi it was too bad that past US administrations let trade get out of kilter but "we will make it fair to both sides".