Trump slams 'haters and fools' playing politics with Russia

HANOI (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 12) slammed "haters and fools" playing politics with Russia a day after saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin was sincere about not meddling in the US election.

"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There (sic) always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US president, who met Putin several times on the margins of the just-concluded APEC summit in the Vietnamese resort of Danang, took a fresh swipe at critics of his efforts to forge a close working relationship with the Russian leader.

Washington has also sought Russia's help to rein in North Korea.

Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump, while meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in China last week, urged China and Russia to act fast to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, warning that "time is quickly running out".

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while flying to Hanoi on Saturday, Trump said he believed Vladimir Putin was being sincere when he denied meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump, whose key former aides are under US investigation for possible collaboration with the Kremlin, said he had repeatedly asked Putin about the claims during their chats in Danang.

"He (Putin) said he didn't meddle. I asked him again," Trump, who is marking one year since his shock election victory, told the reporters.

"I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it," he added.