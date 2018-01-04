Trump says no military drills with South Korea during Winter Olympics

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - United States President Donald Trump has said there will be no military drills with South Korea during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday (Jan 4).

Mr Trump also told South Korea's President Moon Jae In in a telephone call that he hoped inter-Korean talks would lead to good results and that he would send a high-level delegation including members of his family to the Winter Olympics, the Blue House said in a statement.

The move, apparently aimed at de-escalating tensions with Pyongyang, came just hours after the US leader said that high-level talks set for next week between North and South Korea were “a good thing.”

North Korea has rattled the international community in recent months with multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test – purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.

“The two leaders agreed that the US-South Korea joint military exercises will not be carried out during the Olympics period, and the armed forces of the two countries should do their best to guarantee the safety of the Olympics,” said the South Korean statement.

The statement quoted Mr Moon as telling his US counterpart that delaying the exercises would help ensure the success of the Winter Olympics – being hosted by the South next month in Pyeongchang – “in case the North does not make any more provocations.”

“The Department of Defence supports the president’s decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK-US Alliance,” a Pentagon spokesman, Colonel Rob Manning, said, referring to South Korea by its official acronym.

The North-South talks set for next week – which would be the first since 2015 – are meant to focus on “matters of mutual interest”, including the North’s participation in the Winter Olympics.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shrugged off a raft of new sanctions and heightened rhetoric from Washington as his regime drives forward with its weapons programmes, which it says are meant to defend against US aggression.

But the new year has begun on a more positive note – on Wednesday (Jan 3), the two Koreas restored a cross-border hotline that had been shut down since 2016.

The move came after Mr Kim offered to send a team to the Winter Olympics, which will take place from Feb 9-25 in Pyeongchang, a mountain resort just 80km south of the heavily fortified North-South border.

Pyongyang boycotted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.