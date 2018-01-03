Trump says his nuclear button 'bigger and more powerful' than Kim Jong Un's

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 3) said the US nuclear button is "much bigger and more powerful" than North Korea's.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump tweeted.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted his nuclear button in his New Year message on Monday (Jan 1).

"The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat," Kim said in the annual address.

"This year, we should focus on mass-producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment. These weapons will be used only if our society is threatened."

Trump's salvo is the latest in a series of barb-trading between the US leader and North Korea.

In November last year, Trump complained that he would never call the North Korean leader "short and fat", after its foreign ministry called him "old".

He had earlier referred Kim as the “Rocket Man”, while Kim, in return, had described Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard”.