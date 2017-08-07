Moon, Trump discuss ways to rein in North Korea in telephone talks

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae In on Sunday, a day after the UN Security Council backed new sanctions on North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

"Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Their conversation is widely expected to have focused on ways to rein in North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile technologies, reported South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

It also reported that North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha in a meeting in Manila on Sunday that Seoul's proposal to improve ties with the North "lacks sincerity.

The two were speaking on the sidelines of a days-long event by foreign ministers in Southeast Asia that has been taking place since the weekend, Yonhap said. It was the first meeting between the foreign ministers of the two Koreas since President Moon was sworn in in May.

The United Nations Security Council over the weekend unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday that could slash its US$3 billion annual export revenue by a third. The U.S.-drafted resolution bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood following Pyongyang's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

It also prohibits countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean labourers working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.

China's foreign minister said on Sunday new UN. Security Council sanctions on North Korea were the right response to a series of missile tests, but dialogue was vital to resolve a complex and sensitive issue, now at a"critical juncture".

Mr Wang Yi, in what he described as "very thorough" bilateral talks on Sunday with his North Korean counterpart at the regional meeting in Manila, said he had advised him to calmly assess the UN resolutions and not carry out nuclear tests that would only stoke tensions.