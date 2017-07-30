Tokyo man forces daughter into child porn over 5 years, made 12 videos with 18,000 copies

TOKYO - A 46-year-old man in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly forcing his eldest daughter into child pornography.

The girl, 13, had been forced to be filmed for five years, since she was just eight years old, local media reported.

Along with two others - a 57-year-old freelance cameraman and a 47-year-old owner of a production company - the self-employed man was arrested on Friday (July 28) by the Metropolitan Police Department, and admitted to breaking child prostitution and pornography laws.

The girl did not want to appear in the videos, but went ahead with it to secure income for her family.

She was allegedly made to wear transparent and tiny swimming suits for videos in February 2015, and her father earned about ¥5 million (S$61,282) from them.

Police suspect that over five years, the girl appeared in 12 videos, with around 18,000 copies circulated.

Charges are also being considered for the girl's mother, who was also allegedly aware of the pornographic activities, according to local media.