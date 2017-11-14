Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to step down as leader of opposition Kibo no To: Japanese media

TOKYO – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will step down as leader of opposition party Kibo no To (Party of Hope), local media quoted her close aides as saying on Tuesday (Nov 14).

The party will now be led by Mr Yuichiro Tamaki, 48, who was elected co-leader at a party caucus last Thursday.

Ms Koike's resignation came after Kibo no To suffered a chastising defeat in last month’s general election, and despite her reassurances in the wake of the defeat that she will not step down as party chief to take responsibility.

The party fielded 235 candidates and won just 50 seats, despite the fanfare it made when Ms Koike launched the party in late September, hours before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a snap election. It now has 51 lawmakers, after former Democratic Party (DP) chief Seiji Maehara joined the party.

Instead of becoming the biggest opposition force in Parliament’s Lower House, Kibo no To saw that honour go to the newer Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), which fielded 78 candidates and won 55 seats.

News of the resignation comes as the latest NHK survey, released Monday, showed that only 3.2 per cent of respondents supported Kibo no To – down 2.2 percentage points from the last survey done a week before the Oct 22 election.

Comparatively, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was supported by 37.1 per cent of respondents (up 4.3 points), while the CDP had the support of 9.6 per cent (up 3 points).