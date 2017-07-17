'Tigers' caught in Xi's crackdown on corruption

BEIJING • Since taking over the reins of the Communist Party in 2012, President Xi Jinping has launched a far-reaching campaign to fight corruption, in an effort to clean up the party and maintain its grip on power.

Mr Xi has vowed to take down corrupt officials at all levels, both high-ranking "tigers" as well as lower-ranked "flies".

In January this year, a Chinese court sentenced a former top official to life in prison for corruption involving millions of dollars, in yet another high-profile case in Mr Xi's crackdown on graft.

The "tiger" nabbed was Su Rong, 66, a vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a discussion body that is part of the party-controlled government structure. He was found guilty of bribery, abuse of power and possessing "huge amounts" of assets whose origins he could not explain.

Last year, Guo Boxiong, then 74, a former vice-chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, was jailed for life for corruption.

China's most sensational graft scandal in 70 years was the arrest of former domestic security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 after a secret trial. The "big tiger" was jailed for bribery, leaking state secrets and abuse of power.