Three US aircraft carriers lead naval drill aimed at North Korea

SEOUL, TOKYO (AFP, REUTERS) - South Korean warships joined three US aircraft carriers Saturday (Nov 11) in an unusually strong display of naval force aimed at North Korea, whose nuclear ambitions have been a focus of US President Donald Trump's ongoing tour of Asia.

The four-day joint exercise in the western Pacific involves three flattops - USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt - and seven South Korean warships including three destroyers, Seoul's defence ministry said.

It is the first such triple-carrier drill in the region for a decade.

"The exercise is aimed at enhancing deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and showing off preparedness to fend off any provocative acts by the North," a ministry spokesman said.

Nuclear-armed North Korea regularly denounces such military drills as rehearsals for invasion and sometimes conducts its own military manoeuvres or missile tests in response.

The US warships will carry out air defence drills, sea surveillance, defensive air combat training and other training operations, the US Navy said.

The exercises come on the heels of Mr Trump's visits to Seoul and Beijing this week, which were dominated by the question of how to counter Pyongyang's nuclear weapons threat.

In a speech to the South Korean parliament on Wednesday (Nov 8), Mr Trump warned North Korea not to underestimate the United States, while offering leader Kim Jong Un a better future if he gives up his nuclear ambitions.

Earlier on Friday (Nov 10), Japan also said it would send one of its two big helicopter carriers, the largest warship in its fleet, along with two escorts to join the United States for exercises.

The Japanese ships Ise, Inazuma and Makinami will sail with the three US aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Sunday (Nov 12), Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force said in a press release.

The 100,000-ton US carriers carry a combined force of around 200 aircraft including F-18 strike fighters.