The global statesman

The year 2017 has been one of major disruption and change, as events from previous years continued to play out. A major changing of the guard in the American presidency left many nations feeling cut loose from their traditional strategic moorings. The leading capitalist nation that once stood as a beacon for free trade and globalisation turned inwards with an America First policy.

Throughout the world, racked also by seismic changes in technology and the way people live and work, the crucial underpinnings of international society, and the cherished stability this has engendered, seemed to be under severe stress and strain.

Mr Xi Jinping, China's President and principal custodian of the world's second-largest economy and military force, has emerged as a crucial source of stability in a time of great uncertainty.

He has been a picture of calm, refined sobriety and steely determination, as well as an architect of a vision that soars beyond his nation of 1.3 billion people to encompass the Asian region and the wider world.

In January, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Xi made a landmark speech defending free trade and warning against protectionism. The very next day, in Geneva, he stoutly endorsed the Paris climate change accord, with the stirring idea that "mankind has only one homeland". His summit meeting with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April set the stage for a mature relationship between the superpowers.

The Belt and Road Initiative laid out his vision for a connected world, much of it underwritten by Chinese capital.

In October, his success in consolidating and enhancing his power, as evidenced in the conclusions of the 19th party congress, made plain his role in contributing to stability and progress at home as well as abroad.

The following month, China reiterated that it would like to negotiate a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

The recent success in brokering an agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar on the complicated question of the Muslim Rohingya bespoke the influence China wields under his stewardship.

If he succeeds in achieving half of what he speaks about, Asia, and the world, will be transformed, and for the better. The China Dream could well be an Asia Dream.

Few Asian leaders have put such a stamp on their nation, neighbourhood or beyond, as Mr Xi has done this year. The editors of The Straits Times are unanimous in naming him the paper's Asian of the Year 2017.

In all this, Mr Xi has outlined a vision not just for his nation, but all of Asia too. It is a vision that, while grounded in domestic self-interest, can perhaps, with due care and consideration, be also used to benefit all in Asia and beyond.

The editors of The Straits Times, in selecting Mr Xi for this award, do so with the hope that he will be able to draw on the wisdom of China's rich civilisation and long history to present the world with a China that, while pursuing its self-interest, does so with patience, empathy, generosity and, above all, respect for the rule of law and fair play in international relations.

It is this that has prevented major conflicts since the end of World War II.

On the contrary, a mercantilist, aggressive and self-centred China would not only do injury to the rich tapestry of its heritage, but possibly also hold back its future promise as well as that of Asia, and the wider world.

The Asian of the Year Award, hence, is as much a recognition of the distance covered by Mr Xi thus far, as also the promise of taller peaks that remain to be ascended.