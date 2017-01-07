Tension over comfort women issue

Women in "chima jeogori", or traditional Korean female attire, offering a silent prayer to a statue symbolising women forced to work at wartime Japanese military brothels in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan, South Korea, yesterday. The statue in Busan was initially removed by the local authorities after activists placed it in front of the Japanese Consulate in the southern port city last week. But they did not stop it being put back after Japan's hawkish Defence Minister Tomomi Inada offered prayers at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine. Japan yesterday recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest.

