10 missing as cargo vessel sinks off China's Shanghai

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Ten crew members were missing after a cargo vessel collided with another vessel at the Wusongkou anchorage in Shanghai, China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.

Three people had been rescued, and the search for missing crew members was continuing, Xinhua said.

The news agency said the "Changping" vessel, loaded with 5,000 tonnes of steel, collided with another freighter before sinking in the anchorage near the Yangtze estuary.