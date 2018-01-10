Teacher in China blocks train doors to stop it from leaving as husband was late

HEFEI - A teacher in eastern China has been suspended after a video went viral of her blocking a train's doors from closing in order to buy time for her husband to board it.

The woman, identified as Ms Luo Haili, was travelling with her husband and daughter. They were late for a high-speed train travelling from Hefei in Anhui province to Guangzhou because they had initially gone to a wrong station, reported the Xin'an Evening News.

In the video, Ms Luo and her daughter had reached the train just as it was about to depart.

Her husband was held up at the ticket barrier so she blocked the train's doors with her body to stop it from closing.

Two station staff can be seen trying to pull her out of the train, but to no avail.

At one point during the video, station staff pulled her to the ground, but she struggled back to her feet and got to the door again before it closed.

"My husband is at the ticket entrance. I will move away when he comes," she could be heard saying during the stand-off.

The struggle lasted for about five minutes, and Ms Luo, her husband and daughter were eventually let on board, reported the South China Morning Post.

The video has since gone viral in China, with netizens slamming the woman's behaviour.

"I feel sorry for her daughter. It must be really embarrassing for her to have witnessed her mother doing such a disgraceful thing," one internet user said, according to the South China Morning Post.

Ms Luo has been suspended from her job at a school in Hefei pending an investigation by the local education bureau, according to the Xin'an Evening News.

For obstructing the operation of a train service in China, Ms Luo can be fined up to 2,000 yuan (S$410).