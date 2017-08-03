Taro Aso reappointed as Japanese finance minister, new foreign minister named

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has chosen his new Cabinet, reappointing key economic ministers but replacing his defence and foreign ministers in a sweeping reshuffle, the top government spokesman said on Thursday (Aug 3).

Mr Abe re-appointed Mr Taro Aso as finance minister, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga, who will also remain in his job, told a news conference.

Mr Aso, who was also re-appointed as deputy prime minister, has held both portfolios since Mr Abe swept to power in late 2012, pledging to revive the stagnant economy.

The Prime Minister also re-appointed Mr Hiroshige Seko as trade minister, but named Mr Taro Kono to the foreign ministry post and former defence minister Itsunori Onodera to the defence portfolio.

With his support plunging to below 30 per cent in some polls, Mr Abe hopes to revive his flagging popularity with the reshuffle, but the stock market initially shrugged off the line-up, most of which was reported the day before.