Talks with US on trade dispute welcome, says Beijing

BEIJING • Beijing has said it would welcome a visit from United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said he was considering a trip to the Chinese capital to hold talks on the trade dispute seen as a threat to the global economy.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have cast a shadow over the gathering of finance ministers in Washington, with concerns that a trade war could undercut the global recovery.

Mr Mnuchin said on Saturday, during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in the US capital, that "a trip is under consideration".

The Chinese Commerce Ministry yesterday welcomed the move.

"China has received the information that the US side wishes to come to Beijing in order to conduct economic and trade consultations. China welcomes this."

US President Donald Trump last month approved steep tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese imports, while Beijing has slapped duties on key US agricultural exports and threatened to do likewise for the sensitive US soya bean sector.

Mr Mnuchin said he had met Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang, among 18 bilateral meetings with his counterparts last week.

While the meeting with Mr Yi did not focus on trade with China, Mr Mnuchin said he remains "cautiously optimistic" about the issue.

"The discussions were really around the governor's actions at the PBOC and certain actions they've announced in terms of opening their markets, which we very much encourage and appreciate," Mr Mnuchin said, referring to the People's Bank of China.

He also confirmed the US now supports a US$13 billion (S$17 billion) capital increase for the World Bank in tandem with a set of reforms, including reducing lending to wealthier countries - a move widely seen as targeting China.

"I look at this as a package transaction... We support a capital increase on the World Bank along with the associated reforms that they're talking about making," Mr Mnuchin said, adding that he was hopeful Congress would approve the increase.

The heated trade rhetoric between the US and China comes at a delicate moment, as both countries seek to address North Korea's nuclear activities. Pyongyang said on Saturday it would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE