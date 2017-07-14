Taiwanese lawmakers brawl over $19b project

Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Shu-hua (centre, facing camera) brawling with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chu Yi-ying (in grey, with back to camera) during a review of a major infrastructure project at
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Shu-hua (centre, facing camera) brawling with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chu Yi-ying (in grey, with back to camera) during a review of a major infrastructure project at the Parliament in Taipei yesterday. The KMT is against the plan, saying it favours cities and counties faithful to the DPP and has been devised to secure support for the party ahead of next year's regional elections. Critics have questioned whether the NT$420 billion (S$19 billion) cost of the project, which includes light rail lines, flood control measures and green energy facilities, is really worthwhile.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 14, 2017, with the headline 'Taiwanese lawmakers brawl over $19b project'. Print Edition | Subscribe
