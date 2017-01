TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's plans to reform pensions for teachers and civil servants will help to delay a default in payments to retirees by a decade, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said on Thursday (Jan 19).

Pensions for civil servants could default by 2030, teachers in 2031 and other workers in 2048, government data has shown, if Taiwan's pension system is not reformed due to years of under-funded liabilities.