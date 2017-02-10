Taiwan says maintaining good ties with US and China is in its interest

TAIPEI (REUTERS) – Taiwan will keep close contact and deepen its ties with the United States, the Presidential Office said on Friday (Feb 10), in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s phone call with China’s leader in which he agreed to honour the “one China” policy.

“Taiwan and the US both maintain close contact and communication so as to keep a ‘zero accident’ approach (to the relationship),” Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said in a statement.

“Maintaining good Taiwan-US and cross-Strait relations (with China) fulfil our national interest and are key for regional peace and stability.”