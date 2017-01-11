Taiwan says China's threats would not benefit cross-strait ties

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan said on Wednesday (Jan 11) that this year will be challenging for ties with China, and it will closely monitor events in China resulting from the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump and China's 19th National Congress later in the year.

Taiwan's China policy-making body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), made the comments in a statement after Taiwan scrambled jets and navy ships in response to China's order to sail its Soviet-built Liaoning aircraft carrier through the Taiwan strait.

"Any threats would not benefit cross-strait ties," Minister Chang Hsiao-yueh of the MAC said at a news briefing, referring to any threat from China.