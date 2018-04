Flares being set off from Taiwanese frigate Fong Yang during a drill yesterday near Yilan naval base, in the east. Amid rising tensions with Beijing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the military drill by the island's navy for the first time since she took office in 2016. The exercise came days after China's navy held its largest military display. Beijing has also announced plans to hold live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.