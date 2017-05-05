Taiwan and Singapore can boost ties by being "pro-active": Tsai Ing-wen

TAIPEI - With Singapore the only country in South-east Asia that has a free-trade pact with Taipei, both sides can be "more pro-active" in working with each other, such as in boosting trade links, says Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan and Singapore can also work together to help Taiwan expand its footprint in South-east Asia, she added.

Speaking for the first time to Asean media as Taiwan president, Ms Tsai said Singapore can help Taiwan better understand Asean, which her administration is courting for more business opportunities.

Singapore could get its think-tanks to work with their Taiwanese counterparts and the Taiwan government as Taiwan comes up with strategies to grow its presence in South-east Asia, said Ms Tsai, 60,who marks her first year in office on May 20.

"If Singapore is prepared to be in the position to help, we will be very happy to build a platform of some sort so we can make use of the Singapore experience in developing relationships with South-east Asia."

Singapore is Taiwan's fifth biggest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at around US$23.7 billion in 2016.With Singapore the only Asean country to ink a free-trade agreement with Taiwan, Ms Tsai hopes to "explore the possibilities to make good use of this FTA".

While Singapore and Taiwan enjoy a "good and healthy" bilateral relationship, Ms Tsai said the relationship is a "low-profile" one.

Singapore, which established formal diplomatic ties with China in 1990, does not have official ties with Taiwan, which is seen as a breakaway province by Beijing.

In November 2016, nine Singapore Armed Forces armoured vehicles were seized by Hong Kong Customs when the container ship carrying them transited in the Chinese special administrative region. The Terrex infantry carriers were returning to Singapore from Taiwan after a military exercise.

Ms Tsai said: "If we get more pro-active, there are sensitivities, so it is a matter of how we are going to jointly manage these sensitivities."

In the 90-minute interview on Friday(May5), Ms Tsai also fielded questions from journalists from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, as well as took the chance to pitch her government's New Southbound Policy.

The NT$4.2 billion (S$182 million) plan aims to strengthen Taiwan's links with 18 countries in South-east Asia, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand. This goes beyond investments and trade deals to cover cultural, tourism and educational links.

The policy is also part of the Tsai administration's efforts to diversify its flagging economy and wean itself off China, where two-thirds of its overseas investments and 40 per cent of its exports go.

On Friday, Ms Tsai said Taiwan's move to "pivot south" is making progress, citing the greater flow of tourists from South-east Asia and India, as well as five new projects to help India and Asean countries to develop industrial talent and boost cooperation in medical care, innovative industries and regional agriculture development.

However, some are sceptical of the "pivot south" policy, citing Taiwan's lack of local knowledge and language barriers. They note that China is also courting Asean and other countries for its ambitious "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure plan, which aims to revive the ancient land route connecting China and Europe.

Asked about this, Ms Tsai said Taiwan's New Southbound Policy is not about making a political statement in the region or competing with China. Instead, it focuses on Taiwan's own advantages to promote mutually beneficial development in the region.

"Taiwan enjoys immense soft power capabilities...This cannot be replaced or blocked by either money or politics."