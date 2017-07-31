Swimming in the subway: Taipei turns train into sporting venues to mark university games

TAIPEI - Fancy a "swim" or a game of basketball in the Taipei Metro?

Now you can - thanks to the help of some realistic 3D artwork that has transformed a six-car subway train into six different sporting venues.

There is a swimming pool, a football pitch, a baseball diamond, a basketball court, a running track and a field for throwing sports.

The makeover is to mark the upcoming Summer Universiade - an international games for university athletes - later this month, which the Taiwanese capital is hosting.

The car with the swimming pool venue, which looks like a real water surface, has proven to be the most popular with commuters and tourists on social media.

Several commuters, decked out in swim gear, have also been spotted taking advantage of the Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Local water sports athlete Hsu Tzu-Hsiung told CNN: "I waited until most of the passengers got off the train to take pictures.

"I think it's a fun campaign to raise awareness about sport in general among Taiwanese and get the public to get involved in the games."

The train will run on Taipei's Songshan-Xindian Line till Aug 31.