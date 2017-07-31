Swimming in the subway: Taipei turns train into sporting venues to mark university games

A six-car train on the Taipei Metro has been transformed into six sporting venues, including a swimming pool.
A six-car train on the Taipei Metro has been transformed into six sporting venues, including a swimming pool. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Published
1 hour ago

TAIPEI - Fancy a "swim" or a game of basketball in the Taipei Metro?

Now you can - thanks to the help of some realistic 3D artwork that has transformed a six-car subway train into six different sporting venues.

There is a swimming pool, a football pitch, a baseball diamond, a basketball court, a running track and a field for throwing sports.

The makeover is to mark the upcoming Summer Universiade - an international games for university athletes - later this month, which the Taiwanese capital is hosting.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The car with the swimming pool venue, which looks like a real water surface, has proven to be the most popular with commuters and tourists on social media.

Several commuters, decked out in swim gear, have also been spotted taking advantage of the Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Local water sports athlete Hsu Tzu-Hsiung told CNN: "I waited until most of the passengers got off the train to take pictures.

"I think it's a fun campaign to raise awareness about sport in general among Taiwanese and get the public to get involved in the games."

The train will run on Taipei's Songshan-Xindian Line till Aug 31.

在捷運游泳還有冷氣吹、超爽Der~~~ #台北捷運 #世大運 #陳刀 #台北 #彩繪列車 #松山新店線 #MRT #MTR #swimming #swimsuit
超越巔峰 不管成功與否 跑就對了 衝出去的那瞬間 你 會離成功更進 #世大運 #台北捷運 #彩繪車廂 #田徑
我不在籃球場，在搭捷運！ #MRT #台北捷運 #台北世大運

我不在籃球場，在搭捷運！ #MRT #台北捷運 #台北世大運

A post shared by Ahah Hsieh (@ahahsieh) on

遇見一列足球場 #捷運 #世大運

遇見一列足球場 #捷運 #世大運

A post shared by Spiritwing Chu (@spiritwingchu) on

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice