Storms wreak havoc in northeast China, blocking roads and cutting communication

CHANGCHUN - Northeast China has been battered by storms since Wednesday (July19), with road access blocked and communication networks to roughly 1,100 households cut, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy rain has hit parts of Jilin Province again, after torrential rain last week forced more than 110,000 people to relocate.

The adjacent Heilongjiang Province is also inundated with torrential rain.

The downpour this week has left vehicles, including mini vans, submerged, according to Xinhua. No casualties have been reported yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, local authorities began evacuating residents.

Several rescue teams, as well as disaster relief goods such as clothes and quilts, have been dispatched by local authorities to the affected areas, according to Xinhua.

Weather forecast on Thursday (July 20) morning warned that in the next 12 hours, up to 60mm of rain would fall in Jilin City, which is prone to mountain torrents and flooding, Xinhua reported.

"My shop was again hit, with sludge damaging all my supplies. I had only just cleaned up from the flooding last week," said shopowner Zhang Hua from Yongji County in Jilin.

In Shangzhi County in Heilongjiang Province, more than 1,100 households in a forest area are without communication networks, Xinhua reported.