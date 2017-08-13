Storms disrupt hundreds of flights across China

Tourists visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing yesterday held umbrellas as heavy rain fell. Thunderstorms lashed the Chinese capital yesterday, disrupting hundreds of flights at the city's airport, one of the largest airports in the world. Other airpo
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Tourists visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing yesterday held umbrellas as heavy rain fell. Thunderstorms lashed the Chinese capital yesterday, disrupting hundreds of flights at the city's airport, one of the largest airports in the world. Other airports affected by downpours included those in Shanghai, Nanjing in Jiangsu province, and Hangzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang along the Yangtze River Delta. The authorities warned that rain and wind could cause landslides in Jiuzhaigou county in Sichuan province, where a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck last Tuesday night.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 13, 2017, with the headline 'Storms disrupt hundreds of flights across China'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice