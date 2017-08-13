Storms disrupt hundreds of flights across China

Tourists visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing yesterday held umbrellas as heavy rain fell. Thunderstorms lashed the Chinese capital yesterday, disrupting hundreds of flights at the city's airport, one of the largest airports in the world. Other airports affected by downpours included those in Shanghai, Nanjing in Jiangsu province, and Hangzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang along the Yangtze River Delta. The authorities warned that rain and wind could cause landslides in Jiuzhaigou county in Sichuan province, where a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck last Tuesday night.