Stocks to watch after Trump announces proposed China tariffs

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - From malaria diagnostic test kits to sewing machines and aircraft turbopropellers, US President Donald Trump's administration cast a wide net with its proposed list of Chinese-made products to be hit with 25 per cent tariffs.

Here's a breakdown of some of the sectors targeted, and the Chinese stocks that may move.

MEDICAL IMPORTS

- Chemicals used to make hydrogen peroxide; painkillers; vaccines; insulin; antibiotics; anti-malarials; synthesised forms of B2, B12, E and other vitamins; wound dressings; surgical supplies; dental cements, fittings and tools; chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones or spermicides; lab and surgical sterilisers; catheters; defibrillators and their parts; hearing aids; pacemakers; as well as tools for radio-nuclear medicine including x-rays.

- Some stocks to watch: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group); CSPC Pharmaceutical Group; WuXi Biologics; BGI Genomics.

INDUSTRIAL TOOLS AND MATERIALS

- Various steel products including stainless and silicon electrical steel; wires; steel used to make oil and gas pipelines, pipes for drilling; steel for tools; metal for car suspension and hinges; water boilers and condensers; steam turbines; among other products.

- Lathes; boring and drilling machines; milling machines; grinders; hydraulic presses; grinding, sanding, cutting machines for wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials; hand tools; chainsaw parts; blow torches; welders and solders; rock crushers, grinders, kneeders; concrete, mortar and bitumen mixers.

- Some stocks to watch: Baoshan Iron & Steel; Angang Steel; Jiangsu Shagang; China National Chemical Engineering; China Energy Engineering Corp; Suzhou Douson Drilling & Production Equipment; VS International Group.

TECHNOLOGY

- Scanners and printers; disk drives; printed circuits for various uses; disks, tapes, solid-state drives; cassette players; radar and navigational aids; remote controls apparatus; fuses; electrical resistors; volt meters; thermostats; LEDs; touch screens.

- Some stocks to watch: Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls; Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, 360 Security Technology; AAC Technologies Holdings; ZTE Corp.

DEFENCE

- Rocket launchers; artillery guns, howitzers and mortars; military rifles and shotguns; pistols and their parts and accessories; bombs, grenades, missiles and torpedoes.

- Some stocks to watch: AECC Aviation Power.; AVIC Aircraft; Jihua Group Corp; AECC Aero-Engine Control.

TRANSPORT

- Cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds

- Motor vehicles with diesel engine, or diesel engine and electric motor to transport 10 to 15 or more than 16 persons, including driver

- Golf carts and similar motor vehicles; motor vehicles specially designed for travelling on snow; motorcycles; helicopters

- New and retreaded pneumatic and non-radial rubbers tires used on aircraft

- Steam turbines for marine propulsion; vapour turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion; parts for internal combustion aircraft engines; aircraft turbojets, turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN; hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting; pneumatic power engines and motors

- Balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders

- Air combat ground flying simulators; flight data recorders

- Some stocks to watch: China State Construction Engineering Corp; China Communications Construction; Hengli Petrochemical; Sany Heavy Industry; China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power.

CONSUMER/HOME GOODS

- Parts of central heating boilers

- Bakery ovens, including biscuit ovens

- Refrigerating or freezing equipment

- Instantaneous gas water heaters, non-electric

- Centrifugal clothes dryers

- Brewery machinery

WHAT'S SPARED?

- Consumer footwear and clothing

- Some stocks to watch: Global Brands Group Holding, Regina Miracle International (Holdings), CEFC Hong Kong Financial Investment, Pak Tak International, Carry Wealth Holdings, Pegasus International Holdings, Shangying Global.