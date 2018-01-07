Still pounding the streets at a sprightly 72

These seniors pound the pavements for cash.

It's 8.30am on a wet Friday morning in downtown Seoul, and a group of old men are filing into an office no bigger than a three-room HDB flat.

All dressed in well-worn shirts and trousers, the 10 men are reporting for work at Silver Quick Subway Services. The men are over 65 and will not be at desks in the office.

They are the company couriers.

When this reporter asked to join one of them, he scoffed. "No, he probably can't keep up with me," said Mr Lee Chae Won, 72. "I don't want to be slowed down by a kid."

The courier is on his feet delivering parcels for more than 12 hours every day, making use of his free subway pass to get around the city.

Slowing down means losing out on deliveries, which translates to earning less. The pensioner needs the income, as he gets only 380,000 won (S$475) of pension payments every month. The sum barely covers his living expenses.

Slowing down means losing out on deliveries, which translates to earning less. The pensioner needs the income, as he gets only 380,000 won (S$475) of pension payments every month. The sum barely covers his living expenses.

Mr Lee is not alone in his predicament. Faced with an ageing society and a slowing economy, South Korea has the highest elderly poverty rate of all countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

At 8.55 am, Mr Lee gets his first assignment. He picks up the documents from one company and drops them off at another by subway. To speed up, he jogs in between.

A delivery costs between 7,000 won and 20,000 won, depending on the distance. On a busy day, Mr Lee can do more than seven deliveries.

He gets to keep 70 per cent of the delivery charges and the company pockets the rest. But he has made arrangements with some clients who pay him directly without a cut for the courier company.

"Stop following me," Mr Lee snaps at me. "I do not like to be disturbed when I'm working."