S'pore's Kwanpen to debut in Japan

Singapore luxury handbag label Kwanpen, which specialises in high- end crocodile leather goods, will make its Japanese debut at the Ginza Six mega-mall, which opens in April.

Japan's goal of drawing 40 million visitors a year by 2020 makes it a "good place to be in", Kwanpen's director of special projects Jonathan Kwan told The Sunday Times.

He was optimistic about the domestic market, despite decades of economic stagnation. "During the early 1990s, we were predominantly selling to the Japanese even without a shop in Japan," he said.

Despite the slow Japanese economy, Mr Kwan believes there is "a lot of hidden wealth" . He has also seen many people toting crocodile handbags in Tokyo, which gives him the belief that there will be demand.

"There are a lot of rich people around with money and ability to spend, but they choose more carefully what to buy. So it comes down to whether you're providing a good product or service," he said.

Opening in Ginza, a luxury shopping district, sends a message about the Kwanpen brand, Mr Kwan said.

"To properly train a craftsman to make a portion of the handbag, it takes about five years," he said.

The brand, founded in 1938, hires 54 craftsmen and six designers and can produce up to 450 bags a month for its 21 stores located in places such as London, Istanbul, Seoul and Bangkok. Prices start from $3,000 for a small handbag.

Mr Kwan is realistic regarding expansion plans in Japan. While he is eyeing an outlet in the elegant Omotesando district, he said: "We're not a mass market brand. If we expand faster than we can produce our goods, we'll end up with shops with nothing inside."

Walter Sim