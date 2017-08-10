S'poreans in Jiuzhaigou when quake hit are safe

A group of Singapore travellers on a Dynasty Travel tour were in Jiuzhaigou when the earthquake hit on Tuesday. They reached Chengdu safely on a coach at 7pm yesterday.
A group of Singapore travellers on a Dynasty Travel tour were in Jiuzhaigou when the earthquake hit on Tuesday. They reached Chengdu safely on a coach at 7pm yesterday.PHOTO: DYNASTY TRAVEL
Published
1 hour ago
mzlim@sph.com.sg

At least two groups of Singapore travellers were in Jiuzhaigou when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the area on Tuesday, but are safe and on the way out of China's popular tourist attraction.

More travellers scheduled to visit are reconsidering their plans after an earthquake struck Sichuan in south-west China, killing 19 people, including eight tourists, and injuring 247 others as of 7pm yesterday.

The earthquake was near the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a popular destination for Singapore tourists.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that the Singapore consulate-general in Chengdu has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

"Some Singaporeans visiting Jiuzhaigou were affected by the earthquake. We have ascertained that all e-registered Singaporeans in Jiuzhaigou are safe."

A group of 20 on a trip organised by Chan Brothers Travel was on standby for the next flight out of Jiuzhaigou.

"We are ascertaining road conditions and sourcing available immediate flight options out of Jiuzhaigou for our customers," said Ms Jane Chang, head of marketing communications at Chan Brothers.

She said the agency has another group scheduled to enter the area on Saturday, but is awaiting postponement or cancellation directives from the airlines.

Another group of 16 on a Jiuzhaigou tour organised by Dynasty Travel reached Chengdu on a coach at 7pm last night.

"The safety of our customers is a priority and we will amend our itinerary to ensure that the journey is safe," said Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel.

She added that it has another 30 groups of about 900 travellers scheduled to visit Chengdu and Jiuzhaigou in the next two months.

The agency has received fewer than 10 calls from customers expressing concern about their trips.

Both agencies said it was not possible to speak to their travellers yesterday due to their travel schedules.

A separate quake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit China's far north- western region of Xinjiang yesterday. As of 7pm yesterday, 32 were reported to be injured.

China earthquakes
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2017, with the headline 'S'poreans in Jiuzhaigou when quake hit are safe'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first