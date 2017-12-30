S'pore woman attempts suicide in Taiwan

A Singaporean woman who flew to Taiwan to meet a man she had met online tried to kill herself by jumping from a multi-storey carpark when he did not turn up.

The Straits Times understands that the 37-year-old woman is surnamed Chew and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is aware of the case. The incident occurred at about 12.30pm on Thursday in Taoyuan city, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The woman was reportedly standing on a parapet on the roof of the five-storey carpark in Zhongli District's Yanping Road.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily news website, police rushed to the scene after receiving a call, along with civil defence force officers, who dispatched a fire engine equipped with a ladder.

The police were unable to get near Ms Chew as she was in an unstable mood, Apple Daily said.

They eventually managed to get her to sit with her back to the road.

She was caught unawares when they directed strong jets of water from a water cannon at her. The force of the water caused her to fall inwards and land on the floor of the carpark roof. Rescue officers immediately rushed in to get her.

She was then taken to a hospital.

Taiwan news outlet Liberty Times Net quoted police as saying Ms Chew flew to Taiwan to meet a man she had befriended online. He refused to meet her when she arrived, and she was so distressed she went to the roof of the carpark with thoughts of jumping down.

Taiwanese police are reaching out to Ms Chew's family and friends. The Straits Times understands that the MFA is assisting her and her family.