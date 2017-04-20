S'pore, HK can push for open economy

Singapore and Hong Kong are both outstanding examples of an open and free economy in this part of the world, and there are many things they can jointly work on to encourage the open and free economic system that has brought prosperity to other parts of the world, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

At a dinner reception which wrapped up his two-day visit last night, he told The Straits Times the trip was a good chance to exchange views with his Hong Kong counterparts and strengthen ties between the two cities.

"We also had a good discussion on the domestic and social issues which we have to address - housing, education, maintaining an appropriate fiscal balance, as we try to meet the needs of our population," said Mr Teo.

About 250 Singaporeans who are based in Hong Kong attended the event hosted by Consul-General Foo Teow Lee at Island Shangri-La hotel. Mr Teo said it was a good opportunity to meet Singaporeans in Hong Kong and "we had a good sharing on economic transformation and how to maintain dynamism of the economy in Singapore".

Mr Alex Cheong, 35, a designer who has been in Hong Kong for four years, said the session "made me feel in touch with Singapore".

During Mr Teo's visit, he met the city's Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Tung Chee Hwa, and incoming chief executive Carrie Lam.

Mr Teo left Hong Kong last night for San Francisco, where he will take part in the 2017 Sedona Forum in Arizona from tomorrow to Saturday. He will also visit the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Peace Carvin II training detachment at Luke Air Force Base.