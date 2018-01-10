Moon says inter-Korean dialogue "good starting point", warns North against further provocation

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Wednesday(Jan 10) the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue was a good starting point and issued a veiled warning to theNorth against another provocation.

A day after both sides held rare formal talks marking a thaw in inter-Korean ties, Mr Moon said the international community will continue to impose intense sanctions on the North if there is another provocation from Pyongyang.

Denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is "the path to peace and our goal", he said in his opening speech at a New Year press conference.

"The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula the two Koreas agreed upon jointly (in the past) is our basic stance that will never be given up," he told 200 local and foreign journalists.

He said he does not seek immediate reunification with the North and is open to a summit with North Korea - but only if "conditions are met".

The last leaders' summit between two Koreas was in 2000 when Kim Jong Il, father of current leader Kim Jong Un, met then South Korea president Kim Dae Jung.

North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday (Jan 9) to revive military talks in what is being seen as a step forward in easing tensions on the Korean peninsula triggered by a string of missile and nuclear tests by Pyongyang.

Both sides on Tuesday held their first formal meeting in two years, ostensibly to discuss North Korea's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted by the South.

Seoul said it would consider lifting some sanctions temporarily to facilitate North Korea's attendance in the Games to be held from Feb 9 to 25 in the alpine county of Pyeongchang.

President Moon said it was "very desirable" for North Korea to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics and voiced hopes for sustained dialogue with the North during the Games.

"Yesterday was a good starting point, but we should not be too hasty with assumptions. Hopefully dialogue can be maintained throughout the Olympics period."

Mr Moon on Wednesday gave "great credit" and expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for creating an environment conducive for inter-Korea talks to take place.

Inter-Korea talks may have begun but the nuclear issue has not been resolved yet, Mr Moon told reporters, adding that South Korea will stay in line with international community when it comes to the North Korea's nuclear issue.

Pyongyang said on Tuesday it would not discuss its missile and nuclear programme during inter-Korean talks as the weapons are aimed only at the United States.

When asked about possible conflict between South Korea's engagement policy towards the North and America's approach of applying maximum pressure on the Kim Jong Un regime, Mr Moon acknowledged it was a "realistic problem", but stressed that Washington and Seoul have had no issues so far.

He said South Korea and the US maintain close coordination on the North Korea nuclear issue.

He stressed the need to continue to impose sanctions and explore ways to encourage North Korea to return to the negotiating table.

"North Korea has now come to the table but our mission is to bring them to dialogue for denuclearisation," Mr Moon said.