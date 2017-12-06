South Korean President Moon Jae In to visit China from Dec 13 to 16 amid North Korea crisis

BEIJING (REUTERS) - South Korean President Moon Jae In will visit China from Dec 13 to 16, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday (Dec 6), citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

Xinhua did not give further details, but the visit will come at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The two countries are seeking to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a US anti-missile system in South Korea.

The anti-missile system was deployed amid growing concern over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.