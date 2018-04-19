South Korea's Moon Jae In warns implementing any deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un will be hard

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Thursday (April 19) he saw no difference with North Korea on key concepts such as denuclearisation, but cautioned that implementing any deal with Mr Kim Jong Un would be difficult.

"As everybody worries, what specifically needs to done to meet these goals is not easy," Mr Moon told a gathering of media executives in Seoul. "We can't repeat what was done in the past and should find new ways. We also need consensus among all relevant parties to call the summits a success."

Mr Moon said the North Koreans weren't demanding things that the US couldn't accept as a condition of giving up their weapons, such as the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea.

He said both sides should "eventually" declare an end to their 68-year war, which has left generations of Koreans divided by a militarised border.

"I don't think the two Koreas have different definitions of 'denuclearisation'. North Korea is committed to complete denuclearisation," Mr Moon said. "All it's asking for is to end hostile policies against North Korea and guarantee the safety of its regime."

Mr Moon was speaking just over a week before he's expected to meet with Mr Kim on April 27 in the demilitarised zone, an encounter that may lay the ground for an unprecedented summit between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo returned from a secret trip to Pyongyang earlier this month to prepare for the summit and US officials are narrowing down potential sites.

Mr Moon expressed optimism about reaching an "in-principle" agreement with Mr Kim, but warned that implementing any deal would be challenging.

"Realistically speaking, we're just entering the threshold for a dialogue," Mr Moon said. "It's too early to be confident of the success of the talk."

Next week's summit "should create a solid signpost that will lead us to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, establishment of (an) eternal peace regime and sustainable inter-Korean relations," he said.