South Korea's military says prepared to act immediately against North Korean provocation

South Korean and US soldiers stand guard next to United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) conference buildings at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) on July 27, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
16 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's military said on Thursday (Aug 10) that North Korea's recent statements regarding striking the US territory of Guam are a challenge against Seoul and the US-South Korea alliance.

Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae Cheon told a media briefing that South Korea was prepared to act immediately against any North Korean provocation, although the military had not spotted any unusual action in the North indicating provocation.

North Korea dismissed on Thursday warnings by US President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense", and outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.

