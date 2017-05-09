South Koreans will watch the presidential election unfold with fried chicken, poll says

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Koreans are set to find out who is elected as their new president while snacking on their favourite fried chicken, according to a survey.

Voting for the presidential election began at 6am local time and will continue until 8pm. The National Election Committee will announce the result at about 2am.

Among the 502 respondents above the age of 19 who answered a survey conducted by pollster Realmeter on Saturday, 34.7 per cent said they wanted fried chicken followed by pork feet (9.2 per cent) and roasted pork belly (8.4 per cent).

Other popular snacks include steamed pork (6.4 per cent), sweet and sour pork (5.6 per cent), ddeokbokki (3.6 per cent), pig intestines (2.1 per cent) and fish cakes (2 per cent).

Categorised according to their preferred presidential candidate, those who supported Yoo Seong Min and front-runner Moon Jae In especially leaned towards fried chicken, while Hong Joon Pyo supporters went for pork.

The survey found that the more politically progressive the respondent identified himself or herself, the more likely they went for fried chicken.

When broken down by age, those in their 30s preferred chicken, followed by those in their 40s, 20s, 50s and over 60s.

This poll was commissioned to Realmeter by TBS radio program, "Kim Eo-jun's News Factory." The margin of error for this poll was 4.4 per cent with credibility rate of 95 per cent.