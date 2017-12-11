South Koreans value quality of life over size of pay cheque: Survey

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Young South Koreans are feeling the need for flexible working hours to balance their life with work, research agency Nielsen Korea said Monday (Dec 11).

The agency conducted an online survey from Nov 13-20, targeting 1,000 men and women between the ages 19 and 70, with the aim to understand the public sentiment towards flexi-time.

Among the survey-takers, 74 per cent said they think flexible working hours would enhance their quality of life. Those in their 20s and 30s felt the need more strongly than the older generation, with 80 per cent and 78 per cent from their respective age groups indicating their preference for flexi-time.

When asked to choose between a company where the pay was proportional to the heavy workload, and a company where the salary was relatively low but after-work life was respected, 75.5 per cent of the respondents chose the latter.

Further analysis on the survey results showed that the respondents' answers were not affected by their marital status, but that those with children preferred a balanced lifestyle more than those without.

As for the efficacy of the flexi-time, 63 per cent of the respondents believed it would boost productivity at work, while 30 per cent were sceptical of the actual effect.