South Korean prosecutors to indict Park Geun Hye on bribery and other charges

Apr 17, 2017, 9:00 am SGT

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors will indict ousted President Park Geun Hye on Monday (April 17) on bribery and other charges, Yonhap news agency reported.

The prosecutors will indict Park on "bribery and other charges related to 13 criminal allegations, and conclude their probe into the influence-peddling scandal that brought her down", the news agency quoted prosecution sources as saying.

Park went through five rounds of questioning at a detention centre south of Seoul after she was arrested on March 31 on charges of bribery, abuse of power, coercion and leaking government secrets.

The former president is accused of colluding with her friend Choi Soon Sil in coercing large conglomerates into donating to non-profit foundations controlled by Choi and receiving tens of billions of won in bribes from Samsung.

Park reportedly denied all the charges during her questioning.

 

