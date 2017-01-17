South Korean prosecutor says to question President Park by early February

South Korean President Park Geun Hye speaking to reporters during a meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Jan 1, 2017.
South Korean President Park Geun Hye speaking to reporters during a meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Jan 1, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday (Jan 17) that it plans to question President Park Geun Hye by early February in its investigation of a corruption scandal that saw her impeached by parliament last month.

The prosecution expected Ms Park to agree to questioning but had yet to discuss details with her office, Mr Lee Kyu Chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor, told a regular media briefing.

As president, Ms Park is immune from prosecution in the case but has said previously she would agree to questioning by the special prosecutor.

She has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

The Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold or overturn parliament's impeachment motion.

(This story is developing)

