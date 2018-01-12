South Korean policeman caught wife - also a cop - having affair with another police officer

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two South Korean police officers are under police investigation after they were caught having an affair by the female officer's husband.

According to police, the 44-year-old male inspector and 40-year-old female assistant inspector were found to be engaging in sexual activities during the day in July last year (2017).

The two had been working together on cases since February 2016 and said they developed intimate feelings for each other in January last year.

The female officer's 40-year-old husband - who is also a police officer himself - said he walked in on the two lying in bed undressed when he went home to pick up work-related documents.

The husband, who works at a different police station as an assistant inspector, used his smartphone to record the scene as evidence.

The husband reportedly filed for divorce and is being treated for depression and trauma.

Police said the two officers could face disciplinary action after further investigation.