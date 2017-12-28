South Korean military conducts defence drill near disputed Dokdo islets

SEOUL - South Korea's military kicked off a two-day maritime defence drill near the disputed Dokdo islets on Thursday (Dec 28), Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

The South Korean Navy was quoted by local media as saying that the Dokdo defence exercise will be conducted for two days from Thursday to carry out the regular drill aimed at defending against an invasion of external forces, according to Xinhua.

Mobilised to the drill would be five battleships, including a 3,200-ton destroyer, as well as maritime patrol aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters.

It marks the second defence drill aimed at protecting the islets, also called Takeshima islands in Japan, since the Moon Jae In government was inaugurated in May. The last exercise was staged in June.

Japan has strongly protested against the exercise as it laid territorial claims to the rocky outcroppings, lying roughly halfway between South Korea and Japan.

South Korea regained the islets after liberating from the Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The islets were incorporated into Japan during the colonisation.